30 September 2025 Build 20196368 Edited 30 September 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Our Demo has now been updated to reflect the changes over the last few months.

Thank you everyone for the support.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2942781
