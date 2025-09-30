 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20196352 Edited 30 September 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Changes and Improvements

  • Enhanced borderless fullscreen mode for improved streaming/recording software compatibility
  • Borderless mode now works reliably with OBS, Meld Studio, and other capture software
  • Fixed issue where display capture would show black screen in borderless mode


Note for Content Creators

Borderless fullscreen mode is now optimized for streaming. Enable taskbar auto-hide in Windows for best results


