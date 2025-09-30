Major Changes and Improvements
- Enhanced borderless fullscreen mode for improved streaming/recording software compatibility
- Borderless mode now works reliably with OBS, Meld Studio, and other capture software
- Fixed issue where display capture would show black screen in borderless mode
Note for Content CreatorsBorderless fullscreen mode is now optimized for streaming. Enable taskbar auto-hide in Windows for best results
Changed files in this update