30 September 2025 Build 20196342 Edited 30 September 2025 – 21:39:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Version 0.7.6.6 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.

ADJUSTMENTS
- Japanese and Portuguese are now fully translated. German translation is still a work in progress.
- Beast EXP gain from non-battle tactics is reduced. We discovered we were giving double the amount of intended EXP for triggering abilities on the Bench.

FIXES
- Pocket Item did not have localization.
- Multiplayer connection could sometimes not sync if one of the players loaded into the Arena much faster than their opponent.
- Encore Scroll did not work as intended.
- Other misc fixes to improve overall experience

*This patch includes some new content that we are actively working towards. Stay tuned for more adjustments!

