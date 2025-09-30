Version 0.7.6.6 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.
ADJUSTMENTS
- Japanese and Portuguese are now fully translated. German translation is still a work in progress.
- Beast EXP gain from non-battle tactics is reduced. We discovered we were giving double the amount of intended EXP for triggering abilities on the Bench.
FIXES
- Pocket Item did not have localization.
- Multiplayer connection could sometimes not sync if one of the players loaded into the Arena much faster than their opponent.
- Encore Scroll did not work as intended.
- Other misc fixes to improve overall experience
*This patch includes some new content that we are actively working towards. Stay tuned for more adjustments!
