30 September 2025 Build 20196321 Edited 30 September 2025 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
  • All save issues should now be resolved, however if you encounter issues with your current save I recommend reinstalling Arcadian Days and starting a fresh save.

  • Fixed some collision issues

  • We had an unintentional inventory limit, this has now been removed

  • Fixed issues where some items in players inventory won't be there when changing environments

  • New decorations in Ult Valley

  • Foliage culling has been modified to improve performance.

  • As always, please let me know if you encounter any bugs so they can be resolved ASAP!

