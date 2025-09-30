- All save issues should now be resolved, however if you encounter issues with your current save I recommend reinstalling Arcadian Days and starting a fresh save.
- Fixed some collision issues
- We had an unintentional inventory limit, this has now been removed
- Fixed issues where some items in players inventory won't be there when changing environments
- New decorations in Ult Valley
- Foliage culling has been modified to improve performance.
- As always, please let me know if you encounter any bugs so they can be resolved ASAP!
Patch 0.1.2 hotfix
