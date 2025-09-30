Version 1.0.1

- A new Auto-search upgrade - allows you to jump to currency spawns on the floors by pressing w/s, up/down arrow keys or clicking on the distance marker arrows. The upgrade progresses from money to intel across 3 upgrades.

- Fixed a possible nullreference (error) when changing languages when any upgrade was already maxed

- Made detailed currency tooltips for each currency, describing the ways to obtain them

- Changed the sprite used for the pool upgrade to match the actual graphic on the pool

- Resource pool sprite made a bit darker for improved readability

- Wire puzzle chances of spawning higher quality pieces are now overall higher

- Wire puzzle pieces now unlock faster when you're below max pieces and change slower when you're at max amount