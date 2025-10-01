Hello.

Changes

Changed the way the camera works when playing with mouse & keyboard.

The camera no longer slows down after the mouse stopped moving, which I believe was contributing to some players experiencing dizziness. The behaviour on gamepad remains the same.

There are also some performance enhancements.

Additional tips for players that may (still) experience dizziness

You can increase the FOV Slider in the gameplay settings. This increases how much you can see at once, which means you won't have to rotate the camera as much.

You can lower the Camera Sensitivity in the gameplay settings.

You can disable Screen Shake in the gameplay settings.

You can disable the Tilted Camera Angles in the gameplay settings. This will keep the horizon straight in certain cutscenes & interiors.

You can press CTRL or Left Trigger to put the camera directly behind Terry. When playing on gamepad, this also enables the behaviour where the camera smoothly tries to point at where Terry is headed. This behaviour is then cancelled when you manually adjust the view with R-stick.

While generally not recommended, you can also play the game in first person mode by pressing INSERT or R-stick (except in interiors & cutscenes).

If you do run into any unexpected issues, please try reinstalling the game. Remember you can always use the BETAS tab and opt into the "revert" branch to roll back to the previous version.

Cheers!

Lars (snekflat)