File Reduction Update 2
Update notes via Steam Community
The file sizes of both chapters 1+2 have now both been reduced, and some visual glitches have been fixed. I offer major apologies to anyone who was inconvenience by these in the past. There are still further file optimizations to be done, but I've decided to work on these gradually as I continue work on chapter 3. Thank you for your patience!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3951881
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3951882
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3951883
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update