Howdy! Oh, how long it has been since the last round of bug fixes...

I've been pretty busy with my next game Super Debt, but I've finally found some time to fix and test various bug fixes for Garbanzo Quest. Namely a much needed performance improvement for the Steam Deck. For whatever reason, this didn't show up on my Steam Deck, but it would for others. The problem was that by default MonoGame can't detect changes in audio devices, like if you boot the game and then plug in your headphones the game would still use your speakers or whatever. So I added this fix that would check what the main audio device your computer was using every 1.5 seconds, but for certain Steam Deck users this would cause huge lag spikes on the native linux build (but not the Proton Windows build???). So I've added an option for this audio device polling thing and have disabled it by default. You can also manually trigger an audio device reset through the options menu at any time. This isn't ideal, but it's just a core issue with MonoGame I guess. Stardew Valley, another game that uses MonoGame, also has this issue so I suppose that makes it feel more acceptable to me.

Anyways, see below for the full list of changes! Thanks everyone for playing and reporting issues!

Bug/Performance Fixes

- Fix potential performance issues on Steam Deck

- Added options for Poll Audio Hardware and Reset Audio Hardware in Audio Options

- MonoGame does not switch audio devices automatically so I came up with this hack a while ago.

- Poll Audio Hardware is now disabled by default (caused lag for some people on Steam Deck)

- Bark and Boogerball are no longer affected by the spit cooldown, Bark and Boogerball can now interupt spit as well

- Nintendo Switch Pro prompts should now show the right buttons

- Fixed rare situations where bosses could get stuck out of bounds

- Fixed a potential softlock in Vacation when moving between screens with Quickswap activated

- Fixed a bug involving swapping to two player with a non english translation selected

- Textboxes will now grow to match text if the text would have been too long (translation support)

- Various improvements to translation tools and coverage

- updated Patreon supporters list

- minor aesthetic adjustments to world 6 boss area

- minor adjustments to the "Smiley Beehave" level in the special demo area. (through platforms can be kinda wonky if placed next to normal ground. I just avoided doing this in the full game haha.)

- rephrased some tips to better include differences between characters (Garbanzo's "Spit" vs. Frankie's "Woof")

Custom Level Support

- fixed an editor crash in FreedomZ and VoidZ

- Spitters will no longer aim for Auto Arrow Blocks

Thanks!

-Zachary