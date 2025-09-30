 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20196127 Edited 30 September 2025 – 21:19:51 UTC by Wendy Share
The file sizes of both chapters 1+2 have now both been reduced, and some visual glitches have been fixed. I offer major apologies to anyone who was inconvenience by these in the past. There are still further file optimizations to be done, but I've decided to work on these gradually as I continue work on chapter 3. Thank you for your patience!

