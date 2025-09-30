A small QOL patch based on the Early Access launch weekend.
Thank you to all players for your feedback!
Friends now sorted to top of Home player list
Added Hide Chat History setting
Added /clear chat command
Creating a Clan now requires Level 25
Faster reload time for deployed M2HB
Increased health for Shotgun Turret, Sniper Turret, Flamethrower Turret, and Grenade Turret
Increased Stealth Airstrike damage
Improved AI for heroes in Operations
Added ability to play downloaded Workshop items right from the More menu
Fixed Night Mode for Survival games
Performance improvements
Other UI and minor bug fixes
Stay tuned for a bigger content update later this week!
Make sure to join the official Discord to get involved with future game updates.
Changed files in this update