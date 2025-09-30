 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20196116 Edited 30 September 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small QOL patch based on the Early Access launch weekend.

Thank you to all players for your feedback!

  • Friends now sorted to top of Home player list

  • Added Hide Chat History setting

  • Added /clear chat command

  • Creating a Clan now requires Level 25

  • Faster reload time for deployed M2HB

  • Increased health for Shotgun Turret, Sniper Turret, Flamethrower Turret, and Grenade Turret

  • Increased Stealth Airstrike damage

  • Improved AI for heroes in Operations

  • Added ability to play downloaded Workshop items right from the More menu

  • Fixed Night Mode for Survival games

  • Performance improvements

  • Other UI and minor bug fixes

Stay tuned for a bigger content update later this week!

Make sure to join the official Discord to get involved with future game updates.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3408171
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3408173
  • Loading history…
