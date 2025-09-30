A small QOL patch based on the Early Access launch weekend.

Thank you to all players for your feedback!

Friends now sorted to top of Home player list

Added Hide Chat History setting

Added /clear chat command

Creating a Clan now requires Level 25

Faster reload time for deployed M2HB

Increased health for Shotgun Turret , Sniper Turret , Flamethrower Turret , and Grenade Turret

Increased Stealth Airstrike damage

Improved AI for heroes in Operations

Added ability to play downloaded Workshop items right from the More menu

Fixed Night Mode for Survival games

Performance improvements

Other UI and minor bug fixes

Stay tuned for a bigger content update later this week!

Make sure to join the official Discord to get involved with future game updates.