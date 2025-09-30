 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20196106 Edited 30 September 2025 – 21:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added two options to Battle Programs to prevent interruptions and treating groups of actions as a single turn/action.
  • Behind the scenes work for the last 2% and support for voice acting in messages.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link