 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20196021 Edited 30 September 2025 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes:
* When loading into a save during final act of game, beers are still active around the map. Now they are inactive
* Same as above, inventory screen shows beer in inventory. Removed that from the screen
* Fixed glitch where after loading game, settings are not visible in pause menu
* Added version number to main menu screen in bottom left corner

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3588361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link