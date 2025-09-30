Bugfixes:
* When loading into a save during final act of game, beers are still active around the map. Now they are inactive
* Same as above, inventory screen shows beer in inventory. Removed that from the screen
* Fixed glitch where after loading game, settings are not visible in pause menu
* Added version number to main menu screen in bottom left corner
Bugfix 3 Release 9/30/25
