30 September 2025 Build 20195972 Edited 30 September 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
After our Halloween update, players let us know that a couple bugs slipped through the cracks, so here is a hotfix for most of them:

  • Fixed an issue where moving a habit up or down the list would refresh all habits checkmarks
  • Tentative fix for an issue where the newly added "Reset all checkboxes" for the to-do list would trigger at random times, especially on MacOS.
  • Adjusted maximum resize values for productivity widgets so that they can be made wider and taller for different monitor setups.
  • Fixed an issue where checking a habit from a prior or future week would track it as this week's day in the productivity tracker.
  • Fixed cobwebs in the Kitchen and Room not always rendering well with the customizable color option
  • Fixed an issue with skirts and stockings at multiple activities sometimes clipping
  • Fixed an issue with the new Black ghost shirt not selecting the proper item in the UI when opening the category

Changed files in this update

