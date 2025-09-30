Fixed an issue where moving a habit up or down the list would refresh all habits checkmarks



Tentative fix for an issue where the newly added "Reset all checkboxes" for the to-do list would trigger at random times, especially on MacOS.



Adjusted maximum resize values for productivity widgets so that they can be made wider and taller for different monitor setups.



Fixed an issue where checking a habit from a prior or future week would track it as this week's day in the productivity tracker.



Fixed cobwebs in the Kitchen and Room not always rendering well with the customizable color option



Fixed an issue with skirts and stockings at multiple activities sometimes clipping



Fixed an issue with the new Black ghost shirt not selecting the proper item in the UI when opening the category



After our Halloween update, players let us know that a couple bugs slipped through the cracks, so here is a hotfix for most of them: