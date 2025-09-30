 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20195956
Update notes via Steam Community
+New Feature: Auto Equip For Budget Items - You can now toggle Auto Equip under the budget menu. This will automatically equip budget items from your inventory at the start of each week.
++A quick preview window for budget items has been added under the Budget menu as well.
-Bug Fix: Tournament Event Window - It should now function correctly.
-Corrected various dialogue issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2873111
