[0.8.0a5] - 30.09.2025 PLAYTEST
Added- Sisyphus(core): Moves down at the EOT. Spend Data to move it up.
Changed- map vision range +1 (test);
- Police report(node): Limit, Singleton base, Singleton only plus version;
- Camera flash(node): disabled for another rework;
Fixed- Edgerunner changes;
- add slots hack wasn't working;
[0.8.0a4] - 29.09.2025 PLAYTEST
Changed- Eraser+(node): Multiuse(2) added;
- 2nd Deep run: Destroy ALL aspects;
- PLC(aspect): Changed to [Link Overflow X]: Gain X Actions and add X Trace (still broken);
- Edgerunner(aspect): Move only to active.
- Lowcost plan(aspect) buffed to 100;
- Sunk Cost(aspect): temporarily disabled;
Fixed- hanging tooltip issue;
- dimmed express icon on some nodes after refresh;
