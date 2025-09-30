[0.8.0a5] - 30.09.2025 PLAYTEST Added - Sisyphus(core): Moves down at the EOT. Spend Data to move it up.



Changed - map vision range +1 (test);

- Police report(node): Limit, Singleton base, Singleton only plus version;

- Camera flash(node): disabled for another rework;



Fixed - Edgerunner changes;

- add slots hack wasn't working;



[0.8.0a4] - 29.09.2025 PLAYTEST Changed - Eraser+(node): Multiuse(2) added;

- 2nd Deep run: Destroy ALL aspects;

- PLC(aspect): Changed to [Link Overflow X]: Gain X Actions and add X Trace (still broken);

- Edgerunner(aspect): Move only to active.

- Lowcost plan(aspect) buffed to 100;

- Sunk Cost(aspect): temporarily disabled;



Fixed - hanging tooltip issue;

- dimmed express icon on some nodes after refresh;