 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20195842 Edited 30 September 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[0.8.0a5] - 30.09.2025 PLAYTEST

Added

- Sisyphus(core): Moves down at the EOT. Spend Data to move it up.

Changed

- map vision range +1 (test);
- Police report(node): Limit, Singleton base, Singleton only plus version;
- Camera flash(node): disabled for another rework;

Fixed

- Edgerunner changes;
- add slots hack wasn't working;

[0.8.0a4] - 29.09.2025 PLAYTEST

Changed

- Eraser+(node): Multiuse(2) added;
- 2nd Deep run: Destroy ALL aspects;
- PLC(aspect): Changed to [Link Overflow X]: Gain X Actions and add X Trace (still broken);
- Edgerunner(aspect): Move only to active.
- Lowcost plan(aspect) buffed to 100;
- Sunk Cost(aspect): temporarily disabled;

Fixed

- hanging tooltip issue;
- dimmed express icon on some nodes after refresh;

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3193742
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link