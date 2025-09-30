 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20195840 Edited 30 September 2025 – 21:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- An additional passageway to the second floor of the Performance Hall has been added.
- An additional passageway to the second floor of the Organ Hall has been added.
- An additional passageway to the second floor of the Amusement Hall has been added.
- User marble balls -> interact with something immediately -> interaction breaks fixed
- Can't sometimes watch video tutorial in main menu fixed
- Can't loot some dead Bunnies might be fixed
- Infinite rope climbing might be fixed
- Rocket exploding in your face should be fixed
- Rabbit holes not teleporting properly might be fixed
- Sessions: 100+ main menu display
- Struggle skill check not starting sometimes + wild camera should be fixed
- Mouse sensitivity bug fix
- Mouse sensitivity min/max values changed
- Server crash fixed

Changed files in this update

