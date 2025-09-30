Hotfix addressing some issues that have been reported by some users, among other things.



When playing cinematic scenes the player cannot be damaged, this was done only in some scenes before. There is also a 5 seconds cooldown after the scene, where the player cannot be damaged.

Disabled mothership button in pause menu until developed further for conquest mode.

Disabled arena 1 and arena 2 since the landscape got destroyed when updating to new Unreal Engine version.

Reduced textures of a lot of the assets use in the first level of the conquest mode.