30 September 2025 Build 20195803 Edited 30 September 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix addressing some issues that have been reported by some users, among other things.

  • When playing cinematic scenes the player cannot be damaged, this was done only in some scenes before. There is also a 5 seconds cooldown after the scene, where the player cannot be damaged.

  • Disabled mothership button in pause menu until developed further for conquest mode.

  • Disabled arena 1 and arena 2 since the landscape got destroyed when updating to new Unreal Engine version.

  • Reduced textures of a lot of the assets use in the first level of the conquest mode.

  • Bug fix where first time the conquest mode was started the level Valley was available. The intention is that this level is unlocked after completing the first one "Crash site".

Changed files in this update

