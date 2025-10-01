 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20195767 Edited 1 October 2025 – 18:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🍂Prison Boss Prohibition is 25% OFF!


Greetings bosses! 🐔


We heard that Autumn might be the best season to start your business in Prison Boss Prohibition..

Because right now, you can get 25% OFF your new business premises during the Steam Autumn Sale!


Jump in today - solo or with a friend to start your business from scratch and be the new boss of the New Yolk City!

Looking for a friend to play together? If you haven't joined our Discord yet, make sure to do so RIGHT NAOW!


Thank you, and we hope that you enjoy your time in the New Yolk City!

Don't forget to check out our Socials and have a chat with other Eggs!

Discord Twitter BlueSky TikTok Instagram

Changed files in this update

Depot 2973831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link