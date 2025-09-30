The conclusion to the Boat Warfare story is here at last! Let's hop into what's new and what's changed!
New Stuff:
- added new chapter to the story including:
- 5 new levels
- new enemies
- new cutscenes
- new boss battles
- and more!
- implemented speedrun mode for Chapter 5
- added 5 new collectables to find
- added 3 new achievements
Fixes:
- fixed an issue with the enemy AI script not correctly searching for the player in Ch4 Lvl 3
- fixed hit box on the collectable able to be hit when shooting
- fixed some wording in several level descriptions
- fixed an issue where the player boat trail was inconsistent
- fixed an issue where player missiles were not always firing when button was pressed
- fixed issue where after changing x and y camera speed and dying or resetting the level the value was not saved
- fixed a missing hitbox on the static vent object
- fixed an issue where the player could restart from the checkpoint if they had not yet reached it
- fixed an issue where the game over UI and restart level UI were overlapping
- fixed controller support
- fixed an issue with retroactive level unlocks (no more free unlocking for you haha)
- fixed an issue where the health drop would be stuck at an inaccessible height
- fixed a gap in geometry on ch1 lvl1 left power area
- fixed an issue in ch4 lvl4 where enemies got stuck on the wall inside the base at the end
- fixed an issue where the player boat ejects a single shell on level start
- fixed an issue where some enemies death objects were being destroyed as soon as they go below the water
- cleaned / optimized a few scripts
- optimized the player helicopter controller
- optimized the enemy quad drone
- optimized the enemy AI
- removed some unused assets
Additional Changes:
- changed text header in settings from sounds to audio
- made a few minor tweaks to the visuals of the pause menu
- changed the game over quit button to have the confirmation to prevent accidental loss of progress
- added text to better show what speed you have your camera settings at
- added some geometry to Ch4 Lvl4
- increased the hitbox size for the wall power box
- increased hitbox size for glacier heaters in ch2 lvl5
- changed the display names for the different boats in the customization menu
- added some ground decals to some levels to break up the gray
- added new model for destroyed large oil tanks in ch1
- increased the range of the explosion camera shake for several enemy destroyed objects
- added some new geometry to ch1 lvl2
Phew that was a lot. There are still some things that I plan on changing a bit or fixing up so expect some more changes, like full controller support coming soon! And I MIGHT add something funny as an epiloge type mission you'll just have to wait and see! Thanks to everyone who has played through my silly game I can't wait to bring you all my next crazy BS!
Cheers!
- Ty
Changed files in this update