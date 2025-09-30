The conclusion to the Boat Warfare story is here at last! Let's hop into what's new and what's changed!

New Stuff:

- added new chapter to the story including:

- 5 new levels

- new enemies

- new cutscenes

- new boss battles

- and more!

- implemented speedrun mode for Chapter 5

- added 5 new collectables to find

- added 3 new achievements

Fixes:

- fixed an issue with the enemy AI script not correctly searching for the player in Ch4 Lvl 3

- fixed hit box on the collectable able to be hit when shooting

- fixed some wording in several level descriptions

- fixed an issue where the player boat trail was inconsistent

- fixed an issue where player missiles were not always firing when button was pressed

- fixed issue where after changing x and y camera speed and dying or resetting the level the value was not saved

- fixed a missing hitbox on the static vent object

- fixed an issue where the player could restart from the checkpoint if they had not yet reached it

- fixed an issue where the game over UI and restart level UI were overlapping

- fixed controller support

- fixed an issue with retroactive level unlocks (no more free unlocking for you haha)

- fixed an issue where the health drop would be stuck at an inaccessible height

- fixed a gap in geometry on ch1 lvl1 left power area

- fixed an issue in ch4 lvl4 where enemies got stuck on the wall inside the base at the end

- fixed an issue where the player boat ejects a single shell on level start

- fixed an issue where some enemies death objects were being destroyed as soon as they go below the water

- cleaned / optimized a few scripts

- optimized the player helicopter controller

- optimized the enemy quad drone

- optimized the enemy AI

- removed some unused assets

Additional Changes:

- changed text header in settings from sounds to audio

- made a few minor tweaks to the visuals of the pause menu

- changed the game over quit button to have the confirmation to prevent accidental loss of progress

- added text to better show what speed you have your camera settings at

- added some geometry to Ch4 Lvl4

- increased the hitbox size for the wall power box

- increased hitbox size for glacier heaters in ch2 lvl5

- changed the display names for the different boats in the customization menu

- added some ground decals to some levels to break up the gray

- added new model for destroyed large oil tanks in ch1

- increased the range of the explosion camera shake for several enemy destroyed objects

- added some new geometry to ch1 lvl2

Phew that was a lot. There are still some things that I plan on changing a bit or fixing up so expect some more changes, like full controller support coming soon! And I MIGHT add something funny as an epiloge type mission you'll just have to wait and see! Thanks to everyone who has played through my silly game I can't wait to bring you all my next crazy BS!

Cheers!

- Ty