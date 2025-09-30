- Fixed the inability to purchase weapons after reconnecting to the server.
- Fixed being kicked out of the shop during a wave after reconnecting.
- Improved the checkpoint interface.
- Tutorial - added mission to sell alcohol before purchasing weapons.
- Fixed strange weapon physics behavior.
- Fixed player movement after picking up a flare.
- Colony - add night decoration.
- Red cross sign replaced with green.
- Fix 4 crashes occurred while playing the game.
HotFix v.0.7.2.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed features:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2358601
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update