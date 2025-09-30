 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20195725 Edited 30 September 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed features:
  • Fixed the inability to purchase weapons after reconnecting to the server.
  • Fixed being kicked out of the shop during a wave after reconnecting.
  • Improved the checkpoint interface.
  • Tutorial - added mission to sell alcohol before purchasing weapons.
  • Fixed strange weapon physics behavior.
  • Fixed player movement after picking up a flare.
  • Colony - add night decoration.
  • Red cross sign replaced with green.
  • Fix 4 crashes occurred while playing the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2358601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link