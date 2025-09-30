 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20195547 Edited 30 September 2025 – 20:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay Updates

  • The Traveling Merchant, Syd, will now have his own stall to sell his wares when he's in town!
  • Hannan will now appear on Fridays as well


UI Updates

  • Removed the Select prompt from the crafting station UI for mouse + keyboard controls
  • Coven description text box size increased for better language support
  • Updated logout button icon
  • Updated shard and gold icons across various UI contexts
  • Improved colour picker navigation for keyboard and controller
  • Updated Calendar icon
  • Clicking outside of a dropdown menu will exit the dropdown without selecting a new choice
  • Updated text styling on subheaders (such as Homestead Permissions in the Social settings)
  • Dialogue replies will shrink text to fit if they are too long in other languages
  • Improved line breaks in Chinese


Visual Updates

  • Most town building interior lighting has been increased, and lights were added to reflect the increase.
  • Lantern textures and emissive values now match
  • Fog updates for all seasons/weather
  • Fall oak tree billboard LODs activated


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed incorrect footstep sounds in some buildings
  • Issue fixed where rain and snow was falling in exterior covered areas of the Mill and Tailor shops
  • Tavern bar and bar shelves adjusted to address visual issues
  • Minor asset fix in Tavern for the beer glass
  • Fixed sound and music changes when toggling between Stereo and Mono sound settings
  • Dropdown options properly localize when starting in non-English languages
  • Fix for Chinese Language error in Familiar menu

