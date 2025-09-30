Gameplay Updates
- The Traveling Merchant, Syd, will now have his own stall to sell his wares when he's in town!
- Hannan will now appear on Fridays as well
UI Updates
- Removed the Select prompt from the crafting station UI for mouse + keyboard controls
- Coven description text box size increased for better language support
- Updated logout button icon
- Updated shard and gold icons across various UI contexts
- Improved colour picker navigation for keyboard and controller
- Updated Calendar icon
- Clicking outside of a dropdown menu will exit the dropdown without selecting a new choice
- Updated text styling on subheaders (such as Homestead Permissions in the Social settings)
- Dialogue replies will shrink text to fit if they are too long in other languages
- Improved line breaks in Chinese
Visual Updates
- Most town building interior lighting has been increased, and lights were added to reflect the increase.
- Lantern textures and emissive values now match
- Fog updates for all seasons/weather
- Fall oak tree billboard LODs activated
Bug Fixes
- Fixed incorrect footstep sounds in some buildings
- Issue fixed where rain and snow was falling in exterior covered areas of the Mill and Tailor shops
- Tavern bar and bar shelves adjusted to address visual issues
- Minor asset fix in Tavern for the beer glass
- Fixed sound and music changes when toggling between Stereo and Mono sound settings
- Dropdown options properly localize when starting in non-English languages
- Fix for Chinese Language error in Familiar menu
