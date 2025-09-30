 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20195476 Edited 30 September 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Mad Rage Enemy Power Consequence was too angry in later levels during Decaying and Energized biomes, and was rebalanced for

  • Changed the Consequences formula to reward duo tag color paths, not just tri
  • Reduced Mad Rage maximum potency distance
  • Decaying and Energized biomes shrink slightly less

