- Changed the Consequences formula to reward duo tag color paths, not just tri
- Reduced Mad Rage maximum potency distance
- Decaying and Energized biomes shrink slightly less
Too Mad For Me Nanoupdate
Update notes via Steam Community
Mad Rage Enemy Power Consequence was too angry in later levels during Decaying and Energized biomes, and was rebalanced for
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1265011
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update