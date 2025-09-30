

Updates:

Auto Cooking, Remade Auto Cooking will now always select the best item to cook, on level up auto cooking will restart ensuring your always cooking the highest level recipe.



Auto Firemaking available at Prestige level 1, Auto Firemaking will always firemaking the best log available, on level up auto firemaking will restart ensuring you're always firemaking the highest available log.



Auto Thieving available at Prestige level 1, Auto Thieving will always pick the best available target to thieve, on level up auto thieving will restart ensuring you're always thieving the best available target.



Auto Woodcutting available at Prestige level 1, Auto Woodcutting will always pick the highest available tree to chop, on level up auto woodcutting will restart ensuring you're always chopping the best tree.



Auto Fishing available at Prestige level 1, Auto Fishing will always pick the highest available fish to catch, on level up auto fishing will restart ensuring you're always fishing the best fish.



Auto Mining available at Prestige level 1, Auto Mining will always pick the highest available ore to mine, on level up auto mining will restart ensuring you're always mining the best ore.



Auto Foraging available at Prestige level 1, Auto Foraging will always pick the highest available node to forage, on level up auto foraging will restart ensuring you're always foraging the best node.



Auto Dexterity available at Prestige level 1, Auto Dexterity will always pick the highest available Bloobathon, on level auto dexterity will restart ensuring you're always running the highest available Bloobathon.



Auto Tracking available at Prestige level 1, Auto Tracking will always pick the highest available prey to track, on level up auto tracking will restart ensuring you're always tracking the best prey.



Auto BowCrafting available at Prestige level 1, Auto BowCrafting will always pick the highest available item to bowCraft, on level up auto bowCrafting will restart ensuring you're always bowCrafting the best item.



Auto Smithing available at Prestige level 1, Auto Smithing will always pick the highest available item to Smith, on level up auto smithing will restart ensuring you're always smithing the best item.



Auto Herbology available at Prestige level 1, Auto Herbology will always pick the highest available item to craft, on level up auto herbology will restart ensuring you're always crafting the best item, this also works with the well.



Auto Crafting available at Prestige level 1, Auto Crafting will always pick the highest available item to craft, on level up auto Crafting will restart ensuring you're always crafting the best item, this also works with the well, workbench, kiln, loom.



All Auto Skill modes will skip targets that you don't have the requirements for.



Made scrolling across all skill guides slightly faster.



Updated Tracking skill page to include Firemaking xp for moths.



Sanctum's Whisper will now provide 25% Bonus Devotion Points and 25%</color> Bonus Xp(Buffed previously 20% Bonus Devotion Points).



Updated All Prestige to UI To reflect changes.



Optimized loading, game objects like trees, ores ETC are now assigned in engine not on load.



Automated All Smithing Level UP Messages. This enhances level up messages to correctly tell you everything you can now smith.



Buffed Starting Accuracy for Attack ,Range ,Magic by 5%. Starting Accuracy is now 35%.



Updated Prestige UI To show Firemaking's Instant Craft Chance with the foundry.





Bug Fixes:



Fixed the Position off progress bars for Large Coal Rocks.

Moved Messages lower as these were clipping with the Buff Bar( Potions/Food ).

Moved Positions off some buttons across crafting ui's.

Fixed Malachite Maw respawn message.

