30 September 2025 Build 20195420 Edited 30 September 2025 – 20:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Saleblazers couldn't have gotten this far without all of you. If you've just joined the community, please check out all of the previous patches to see how far the game has come!

Thank you so much for your support and feedback thus far!

The Next Patch

Many of you are eager to try out the major update that has been in the works for the last couple of months. This update was originally planned to release on our anniversary, but it's not quite ready yet.

Patch Notes Preview

Here is a blurred preview of the patch notes so far for you to get an idea of its size!

With our future patches, we're placing a focus on quality over quantity, which resulted in an unexpected delay. We sincerely apologize for the wait and appreciate your patience.

Keep an eye out on our Discord for additional work in progress updates until then!

New Anniversary Nameplate

You can now equip a new Blue Teleportation Totem Nameplate to celebrate the anniversary!

Unlocking Your Nameplate

You will automatically unlock the nameplate if you've purchased Saleblazers before October 1, 2025.

Changing Your Nameplate

You can cycle your available nameplates using these arrows in the ESC menu.

More to Come...

In the next update, there will be some new features to make these nameplates even more special!

v0.14.9.79 Patch Notes

➡️ Changes

  • Added a new anniversary nameplate for players who have purchased Saleblazers before October 01, 2025 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time (UTC -7)

🛠️ General Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that could prevent the nameplate icon from loading on initialization

  • Fixed an issue that could prevent players from cycling their nameplate properly if they have multiple unlocked

  • Fixed an exception that can occur when NPCs teleport

  • Fixed an issue where clients could lose some data on disconnect

  • Fixed a bug that breaks employees when changing their priority

  • Fixed an error caused when clearing electricity wires

  • Fixed a potential crash when unloading the shop

  • Resolved an issue that could cause NPCs to stop walking

  • Resolved an issue that could cause sales not to be made properly during shop simulation

  • Resolved some issues loading NPC dialogue

  • Fixed various disconnect exceptions

