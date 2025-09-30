Saleblazers couldn't have gotten this far without all of you. If you've just joined the community, please check out all of the previous patches to see how far the game has come!

Thank you so much for your support and feedback thus far!

The Next Patch

Many of you are eager to try out the major update that has been in the works for the last couple of months. This update was originally planned to release on our anniversary, but it's not quite ready yet.

Patch Notes Preview

Here is a blurred preview of the patch notes so far for you to get an idea of its size!

With our future patches, we're placing a focus on quality over quantity, which resulted in an unexpected delay. We sincerely apologize for the wait and appreciate your patience.

Keep an eye out on our Discord for additional work in progress updates until then!

New Anniversary Nameplate

You can now equip a new Blue Teleportation Totem Nameplate to celebrate the anniversary!

Unlocking Your Nameplate

You will automatically unlock the nameplate if you've purchased Saleblazers before October 1, 2025.

Changing Your Nameplate

You can cycle your available nameplates using these arrows in the ESC menu.

More to Come...

In the next update, there will be some new features to make these nameplates even more special!

v0.14.9.79 Patch Notes

➡️ Changes

Added a new anniversary nameplate for players who have purchased Saleblazers before October 01, 2025 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time (UTC -7)

🛠️ General Fixes