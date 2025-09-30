Saleblazers couldn't have gotten this far without all of you. If you've just joined the community, please check out all of the previous patches to see how far the game has come!
Thank you so much for your support and feedback thus far!
The Next Patch
Many of you are eager to try out the major update that has been in the works for the last couple of months. This update was originally planned to release on our anniversary, but it's not quite ready yet.
Patch Notes Preview
Here is a blurred preview of the patch notes so far for you to get an idea of its size!
With our future patches, we're placing a focus on quality over quantity, which resulted in an unexpected delay. We sincerely apologize for the wait and appreciate your patience.
Keep an eye out on our Discord for additional work in progress updates until then!
New Anniversary Nameplate
You can now equip a new Blue Teleportation Totem Nameplate to celebrate the anniversary!
Unlocking Your Nameplate
You will automatically unlock the nameplate if you've purchased Saleblazers before October 1, 2025.
Changing Your Nameplate
You can cycle your available nameplates using these arrows in the ESC menu.
More to Come...
In the next update, there will be some new features to make these nameplates even more special!
v0.14.9.79 Patch Notes
➡️ Changes
Added a new anniversary nameplate for players who have purchased Saleblazers before October 01, 2025 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time (UTC -7)
🛠️ General Fixes
Fixed an issue that could prevent the nameplate icon from loading on initialization
Fixed an issue that could prevent players from cycling their nameplate properly if they have multiple unlocked
Fixed an exception that can occur when NPCs teleport
Fixed an issue where clients could lose some data on disconnect
Fixed a bug that breaks employees when changing their priority
Fixed an error caused when clearing electricity wires
Fixed a potential crash when unloading the shop
Resolved an issue that could cause NPCs to stop walking
Resolved an issue that could cause sales not to be made properly during shop simulation
Resolved some issues loading NPC dialogue
Fixed various disconnect exceptions
