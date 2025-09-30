Hello heroes! ːsteamhappyːAs the cold slowly takes over the land and the leaves on the trees begin to change their palette into beautiful tints of orange, red and yellow the world of Heroes of Valor also enters the autumn season.To celebrate this cozy season we've added a new map to the game that captures all the vibes of autumn. And what better way to experience fall than near a waterfall!Check outin-game now and take in some relaxing autumn vibes. Take a stroll through town or one of the small parks. Perhaps a walk along the river is more your thing? Take a breather near a majestic waterfall or pay your respects to the dearly departed at the graveyard. Plenty of places to discover!See you on the Battlefield!