- New Slug Queen leech attack sound
- New trip mine model
- Level streaming values changed to be more performant values (Decreases stutters when loading in a area)
- Ray tracing proxies (Will slightly boost performance on computers that support ray tracing)
- Main Menu made more performant (Should be close to in-game values)
- Default player color turned to neutral value (Some people did not realize there is a slider next to the color wheel to change darkness so I changed the default mask color to white to avoid the confusion)
- Updated Russian translations (Still not perfect, some things are need corrected alignment and very high - low settings are in English, however all objectives for every map, site locations, and world settings are translated)
- Server list names and values have been aligned correctly
- Removal of door physics network simulation (You won't notice a change to how doors work, this is more of a backend thing and should help decreases the required amount of bandwidth in order to play/desync)
- Classified backend rework (Again this is backend and you won't notice a change, this allows classifieds to be only controlled by server authority, it will fix the 9/10 classified bug and also update the correct classified amount during desync)
Nuclear Nightmare V4.3
