30 September 2025 Build 20195323 Edited 30 September 2025 – 19:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update


Buggo evolution for +10 range now works with buildings as well as units.

Updated swarm terminology to Buggo. Before ‘increase swarm damage by +1’ -> now ‘increase buggos damage by +1’

Swarm mothers can now spawn golden swarmers if you have that evolution.


Bug fixes


Fixed a bug where walls were not taking goo damage.

Fixed a bug where buildings with goo under a corner were not taking damage. Now we check all tiles a building is in for goo contact.

Fixed a rally point issue with attack pins where units would restart the path if you added a new point.

Balance


Golden swarmer spawn rate from the mutation - Golden Swarmer Eggs increased from 5% to 15%

