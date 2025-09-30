Update

Buggo evolution for +10 range now works with buildings as well as units.



Updated swarm terminology to Buggo. Before ‘increase swarm damage by +1’ -> now ‘increase buggos damage by +1’



Swarm mothers can now spawn golden swarmers if you have that evolution.



Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where walls were not taking goo damage.



Fixed a bug where buildings with goo under a corner were not taking damage. Now we check all tiles a building is in for goo contact.



Fixed a rally point issue with attack pins where units would restart the path if you added a new point.



Balance

Golden swarmer spawn rate from the mutation - Golden Swarmer Eggs increased from 5% to 15%



