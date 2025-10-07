* Recipes that drop from resources and creatures will now always drop to a location the player can reach.
* Added new music to the new side bosses.
* Fixed a crash that would occur when Auntie Iris throws her butter pools out while Lighting Effects are set to "Low."
* The Main Menu achievement button now works on Steam.
