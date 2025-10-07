 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20195280 Edited 7 October 2025 – 19:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Recipes that drop from resources and creatures will now always drop to a location the player can reach.
* Added new music to the new side bosses.
* Fixed a crash that would occur when Auntie Iris throws her butter pools out while Lighting Effects are set to "Low."
* The Main Menu achievement button now works on Steam.

Full patch notes available at https://www.bscotch.net/games/crashlands-2/patchnotes

