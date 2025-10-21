Bug Reporting – Beak Force

Spotted something strange in the skies? Whether it’s a glitchy wing flap, a disappearing enemy, or something that just doesn’t feel right — we want to hear about it!

This is the official place to report bugs, crashes, performance issues, or anything else that seems off during your time with Beak Force.

✅ What to include in your report:

A clear description of the bug

Steps to reproduce it (if possible)

What you expected to happen vs. what actually happened

Screenshots or video clips (super helpful!)

Your system specs (if it's a performance issue)

We're still in Early Access, and your reports help us squash bugs faster and make the game better for everyone.

Thank you for helping us make Beak Force the best it can be!