Update 0.1.3

* Added Levels 14, 15 and their corresponding achievements.

(Level count is currently at 19. Some of the later levels

are only accessible via Level -1 or alternate exits.)

* Level 13 now transitions to Level 14 instead of the end.

* Small effect changes.

* Decreased CRT distortion intensity from 170% to 10%

* Arcade sound on Level Fun is now muted when paused.

* Fixed Health Bar Display. It was incorrectly displaying health status.

(The 1 hp and the 2 hp sprite animations were swapped.)

Known Bugs:

* Sound is not turned off when turning sound off in the pause menu.

* Display options menu requires clicking twice to activate/deactivate the first time.

* Display changes revert back to default on any level load.

Known Issues:

* The exe file is not signed, so Microsoft and antivirus software do not like it.

* Requires Microsoft Edge Webview2 to run the game, which comes packed in the game file folder.

Your Windows PC should have it already installed unless Microsoft Edge was uninstalled,

or never installed.

* Steam Overlay is not compatible with the Construct 3 engine when exporting with webview2, but

achievements still work as intended, just not shown in-game.

Dev Note:

Expect what I consider small updates instead of major ones. This means 1-4 Levels added per update,

new entities, as well as bug fixes, more bugs, graphical changes, and possible game mechanic

additions and or changes. This will help keep the development flowing at a steady pace.