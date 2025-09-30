 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20195052 Edited 30 September 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Apparently save files on brand new profiles are deleted by Steam Cloud (Steam replace the newly created file with the non existing one on the Cloud... don't tell me why, but that's how it is... ).

Anyway, with a simple trick I made it possiible for brand new profiles to play.

And that's it :d

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2682862
Depot 2682863
