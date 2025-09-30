 Skip to content
Major 30 September 2025 Build 20195015 Edited 30 September 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UNDER WALLS - PATCH NOTES v0.0.56b
Release: September 30, 2025

UI Improvements

  • Complete widget rework
    All widgets have been redesigned to fix stretching issues and provide a cleaner, more stable interface.

  • Error message system
    A new notification system has been added: messages now appear when you are kicked, lose connection, or when the host closes the game.

Adjustments

  • Hidden unreleased masks
    Masks still in development are no longer visible in-game, preventing unfinished content from showing up during builds.

  • Display of unjoinable sessions
    Game sessions now appear in the list even if they cannot be joined, giving a clearer overview of all ongoing lobbies.

