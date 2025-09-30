UNDER WALLS - PATCH NOTES v0.0.56b
Release: September 30, 2025
UI Improvements
Complete widget rework
All widgets have been redesigned to fix stretching issues and provide a cleaner, more stable interface.
Error message system
A new notification system has been added: messages now appear when you are kicked, lose connection, or when the host closes the game.
Adjustments
Hidden unreleased masks
Masks still in development are no longer visible in-game, preventing unfinished content from showing up during builds.
Display of unjoinable sessions
Game sessions now appear in the list even if they cannot be joined, giving a clearer overview of all ongoing lobbies.
Changed files in this update