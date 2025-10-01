- Updated ping marker ZOrder to be behind the crosshair
- Made some very minor adjustments to the arena minigame and tutorials
- Fixed a misconfiguration where the max players wasn't properly increased from 16 to 24
- Added the ability to join LAN sessions by direct IP (in case searching fails)
- Added the option to choose what graphics API to use (e.g. DirectX 11/12 or Vulkan)
- Added a fallback for enumerating supported screen resolutions in the graphics settings
- Added Linux support for dedicated servers
- Added net_update_rate into the server settings config
