1 October 2025 Build 20195010
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated ping marker ZOrder to be behind the crosshair
  • Made some very minor adjustments to the arena minigame and tutorials
  • Fixed a misconfiguration where the max players wasn't properly increased from 16 to 24
  • Added the ability to join LAN sessions by direct IP (in case searching fails)
  • Added the option to choose what graphics API to use (e.g. DirectX 11/12 or Vulkan)
  • Added a fallback for enumerating supported screen resolutions in the graphics settings
  • Added Linux support for dedicated servers
  • Added net_update_rate into the server settings config

Windows Depot 1218471
Linux Depot 1218472
