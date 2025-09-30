There's a new course in the full version: Deja Vu Desert. This one's interesting (to me) because it's a remake of another level. .. from a completely different game. .. from 28 years ago.

It's part of what will be a set of "Spare Courses" (i.e., a thematic "Special World"). Requirements for opening the course might change (maybe a number of S ranks?). For now, it just requires a hefty number of Golden Hubcaps.

Hub world's also been tweaked to centralize more of the levels to make it all more easily accessible. Also, bug fixes. And some new music tracks in some of the courses.

Look for a Halloween-relevant course (also in the works) and some spooky hats, which I'll hopefully actually get out before 31 October.

Also, the game's something like 60 cents (USD) right now during this sale. You can buy copies for five of your friends for the price of a cup of coffee or something.

Happy Tiring!