30 September 2025 Build 20194920 Edited 30 September 2025 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • added bamboo/wicker barrels, rocking chair, single item racks, hunt/fish trophies, and bar doors

  • added mirror option to symmetry mode and removed the mirror tool from edit mode

  • updated the steamworks plugin to hopefully prevent startup crashes

  • updated the auto turret weapon list with almost all newer weapon options, this is transferable with the copy-paste plugin

  • added customizable hotkey for symmetry mode - Y

  • pressing a build group shortcut repeatedly now swaps to last selected deployable in that group and back to the block

Wallpaper

  • added all ceiling/floor wallpaper and newer wall options

  • wallpaper can now be placed on wall strong sides

  • the wallpaper panel in edit mode has been revamped and there's toggles to switch between wall, floor and ceiling, still using the current selection to apply

  • removing wallpaper is dependent on which type is toggled

  • roofs aren't included yet, there's no rotation and no inside placement limitation like in Rust, this already took a stupid amount of time to add

Resource Count

  • added customizable hotkey - B

  • upkeep is now a toggle

  • changed the layout of the top of the panel to be more clear

  • added planter slots count

Fixes

  • quick menu (mouse 4) is synced properly with the main tier panel

  • fixed replace icon not showing with doors and window parts

  • fixed explosives passing through window/door/frame parts in raid mode

Sorry for the long wait, I've been slowly chipping away at this while busy with other things. Expect a small patch after the next Rust update.

I've been focused for a long time on core functionality, accuracy and keeping up with Rust. Next I plan on revisiting the UI and layout of the program. Often I hear that it's overwhelming for new users and that is something I would like to change. Any feedback is very welcome.

Fortify and it's DLC are currently on sale through October 6

To help support further development:

https://buymeacoffee.com/fergify

