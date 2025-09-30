added bamboo/wicker barrels, rocking chair, single item racks, hunt/fish trophies, and bar doors

added mirror option to symmetry mode and removed the mirror tool from edit mode

updated the steamworks plugin to hopefully prevent startup crashes

updated the auto turret weapon list with almost all newer weapon options, this is transferable with the copy-paste plugin

added customizable hotkey for symmetry mode - Y

pressing a build group shortcut repeatedly now swaps to last selected deployable in that group and back to the block

Wallpaper

added all ceiling/floor wallpaper and newer wall options

wallpaper can now be placed on wall strong sides

the wallpaper panel in edit mode has been revamped and there's toggles to switch between wall, floor and ceiling, still using the current selection to apply

removing wallpaper is dependent on which type is toggled

roofs aren't included yet, there's no rotation and no inside placement limitation like in Rust, this already took a stupid amount of time to add

Resource Count

added customizable hotkey - B

upkeep is now a toggle

changed the layout of the top of the panel to be more clear

added planter slots count

Fixes

quick menu (mouse 4) is synced properly with the main tier panel

fixed replace icon not showing with doors and window parts

fixed explosives passing through window/door/frame parts in raid mode

Sorry for the long wait, I've been slowly chipping away at this while busy with other things. Expect a small patch after the next Rust update.

I've been focused for a long time on core functionality, accuracy and keeping up with Rust. Next I plan on revisiting the UI and layout of the program. Often I hear that it's overwhelming for new users and that is something I would like to change. Any feedback is very welcome.

Fortify and it's DLC are currently on sale through October 6

To help support further development:

https://buymeacoffee.com/fergify