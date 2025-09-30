added bamboo/wicker barrels, rocking chair, single item racks, hunt/fish trophies, and bar doors
added mirror option to symmetry mode and removed the mirror tool from edit mode
updated the steamworks plugin to hopefully prevent startup crashes
updated the auto turret weapon list with almost all newer weapon options, this is transferable with the copy-paste plugin
added customizable hotkey for symmetry mode - Y
pressing a build group shortcut repeatedly now swaps to last selected deployable in that group and back to the block
Wallpaper
added all ceiling/floor wallpaper and newer wall options
wallpaper can now be placed on wall strong sides
the wallpaper panel in edit mode has been revamped and there's toggles to switch between wall, floor and ceiling, still using the current selection to apply
removing wallpaper is dependent on which type is toggled
roofs aren't included yet, there's no rotation and no inside placement limitation like in Rust, this already took a stupid amount of time to add
Resource Count
added customizable hotkey - B
upkeep is now a toggle
changed the layout of the top of the panel to be more clear
added planter slots count
Fixes
quick menu (mouse 4) is synced properly with the main tier panel
fixed replace icon not showing with doors and window parts
fixed explosives passing through window/door/frame parts in raid mode
Sorry for the long wait, I've been slowly chipping away at this while busy with other things. Expect a small patch after the next Rust update.
I've been focused for a long time on core functionality, accuracy and keeping up with Rust. Next I plan on revisiting the UI and layout of the program. Often I hear that it's overwhelming for new users and that is something I would like to change. Any feedback is very welcome.
Fortify and it's DLC are currently on sale through October 6
To help support further development:
