 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Counter-Strike 2 Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20194892 Edited 30 September 2025 – 19:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* trying decay zones
* also made bigger lazers waaay cheaper to run
* improved socket code. it should actually reconnect now after the server dumps it
* You can manually set server address now, so the game never has to die again!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 993771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link