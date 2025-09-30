Leaderboards have been reset!

New Weapon: Laser Catalyst!

New Mutation: Morphic Orbit!

Doom Rounds and Shrapnel reworked into separate upgrade trees with new perks!

Adjustments to Boss Health Scaling

Adjustments to various boss sounds

Health cap added to Bosses 4 and 5 on both maps

Adjustments to damage number appearance

Added an option to skip Mutation Screen Intro Particle

Mutation Pickup now despawns if not picked up until next boss

Map 2 enemies given a central hitbox: Boss 2, Enemy 4, Enemy 10

Fixed a bug where Crippling Fragments upgrade would set enemy speed to zero

Fixed a bug where Piercing would work inconsistently on enemy legs

Fixed a bug where adjusting blue for Crosshair Color wasn’t working

Fixed a bug where Flash Shot weapon perk would interact inconsistently with Ricochet

Fixed a bug where Chainsaw Blade audio would persist after death