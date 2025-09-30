Leaderboards have been reset!
New Weapon: Laser Catalyst!
New Mutation: Morphic Orbit!
Doom Rounds and Shrapnel reworked into separate upgrade trees with new perks!
Adjustments to Boss Health Scaling
Adjustments to various boss sounds
Health cap added to Bosses 4 and 5 on both maps
Adjustments to damage number appearance
Added an option to skip Mutation Screen Intro Particle
Mutation Pickup now despawns if not picked up until next boss
Map 2 enemies given a central hitbox: Boss 2, Enemy 4, Enemy 10
Fixed a bug where Crippling Fragments upgrade would set enemy speed to zero
Fixed a bug where Piercing would work inconsistently on enemy legs
Fixed a bug where adjusting blue for Crosshair Color wasn’t working
Fixed a bug where Flash Shot weapon perk would interact inconsistently with Ricochet
Fixed a bug where Chainsaw Blade audio would persist after death
Fixed a bug where Radiation wouldn’t affect certain bosses
Update 26: New Laser Catalyst, Upgrade Changes, Bug Fixes!
