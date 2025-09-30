 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20194665 Edited 30 September 2025 – 19:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Leaderboards have been reset!

  • New Weapon: Laser Catalyst!

  • New Mutation: Morphic Orbit!

  • Doom Rounds and Shrapnel reworked into separate upgrade trees with new perks!

  • Adjustments to Boss Health Scaling 

  • Adjustments to various boss sounds

  • Health cap added to Bosses 4 and 5 on both maps

  • Adjustments to damage number appearance

  • Added an option to skip Mutation Screen Intro Particle

  • Mutation Pickup now despawns if not picked up until next boss

  • Map 2 enemies given a central hitbox: Boss 2, Enemy 4, Enemy 10

  • Fixed a bug where Crippling Fragments upgrade would set enemy speed to zero

  • Fixed a bug where Piercing would work inconsistently on enemy legs

  • Fixed a bug where adjusting blue for Crosshair Color wasn’t working

  • Fixed a bug where Flash Shot weapon perk would interact inconsistently with Ricochet

  • Fixed a bug where Chainsaw Blade audio would persist after death

  • Fixed a bug where Radiation wouldn’t affect certain bosses

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2083161
