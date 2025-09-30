 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20194642
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a possible soft-lock where you could reset the gravity box used to unlock a side room from within the side room by requesting a new gravity box, thus trapping yourself in the side room

    • This affected the following levels: 1-8, 2-9, 2-10, 2-12, 2-14

  • Fixed a typo on the VGCAP poster in the lobby

