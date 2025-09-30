 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20194630 Edited 30 September 2025 – 18:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Progress Bar:

I've added a handy Progress Bar to the top of player's screen that shows you your relative progress and also the progress of other players in multiplayer.

Player can see their progress indicated on the bar itself, but also with an animated full colour sprite. Other players' progress is indicated by black animated sprites

New Buttons:

I've made a big change to the UI by creating a new custom button system. Thanks to D1ckless Person the buttons have a nice fresh nest like style, holding onto that bird theme. Hopefully this is a beginning of a UI revolution.

Small changes and fixes:

  • Singleplayer is now truly a singleplayer and you don't need internet access for it

  • Visual identity revealed in the last post and available on the in development v0.8 branch is now the norm going forwards

  • Added sound effects for flapping your wings

  • Added force feedback and option to turn it off in settings

  • Added music to the bird song in the main menu

  • Fixed leader board not appearing in single player

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3682551
