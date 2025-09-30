Progress Bar:

I've added a handy Progress Bar to the top of player's screen that shows you your relative progress and also the progress of other players in multiplayer.

Player can see their progress indicated on the bar itself, but also with an animated full colour sprite. Other players' progress is indicated by black animated sprites

New Buttons:

I've made a big change to the UI by creating a new custom button system. Thanks to D1ckless Person the buttons have a nice fresh nest like style, holding onto that bird theme. Hopefully this is a beginning of a UI revolution.

Small changes and fixes: