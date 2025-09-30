Progress Bar:
I've added a handy Progress Bar to the top of player's screen that shows you your relative progress and also the progress of other players in multiplayer.
Player can see their progress indicated on the bar itself, but also with an animated full colour sprite. Other players' progress is indicated by black animated sprites
New Buttons:
I've made a big change to the UI by creating a new custom button system. Thanks to D1ckless Person the buttons have a nice fresh nest like style, holding onto that bird theme. Hopefully this is a beginning of a UI revolution.
Small changes and fixes:
Singleplayer is now truly a singleplayer and you don't need internet access for it
Visual identity revealed in the last post and available on the in development v0.8 branch is now the norm going forwards
Added sound effects for flapping your wings
Added force feedback and option to turn it off in settings
Added music to the bird song in the main menu
Fixed leader board not appearing in single player
Changed files in this update