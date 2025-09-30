🎶 Audio



Fixed a bug where the Halloween music would cut off abruptly.



🏆 Balance



Rebalanced rewards in Competitive Mode (rewards are now more generous).



Improved legendary item drops (higher drop chances).



🎨 UI / UX



Fixed a bug where the Halloween location in the drop window would “go out of frame.”



Raised booster bubble text for better readability.



Lowered tutorial hint button slightly for convenience.



Added a small delay for hover indicators to prevent accidental triggers.



Fixed multiplier text display - now shows correctly during fade effects.



📷 Camera & Indicators



Fixed a bug with distorted score and stack indicators when using the top-down (90°) camera view.



✨ Animations



Destruction animation now starts faster with no unnecessary delay — giving snappier feedback.



💛 Thank you for all your feedback — it truly helps make HEXA-WORLD-3D better!If you enjoy the game, please consider leaving a review on Steam — it’s an enormous support for a solo developer 🙌