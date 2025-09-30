 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Destiny 2 Megabonk Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20194606 Edited 30 September 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • 🎶 Audio
  • Fixed a bug where the Halloween music would cut off abruptly.
  • 🏆 Balance
  • Rebalanced rewards in Competitive Mode (rewards are now more generous).
  • Improved legendary item drops (higher drop chances).
  • 🎨 UI / UX
  • Fixed a bug where the Halloween location in the drop window would “go out of frame.”
  • Raised booster bubble text for better readability.
  • Lowered tutorial hint button slightly for convenience.
  • Added a small delay for hover indicators to prevent accidental triggers.
  • Fixed multiplier text display - now shows correctly during fade effects.
  • 📷 Camera & Indicators
  • Fixed a bug with distorted score and stack indicators when using the top-down (90°) camera view.
  • ✨ Animations
  • Destruction animation now starts faster with no unnecessary delay — giving snappier feedback.


💛 Thank you for all your feedback — it truly helps make HEXA-WORLD-3D better!
If you enjoy the game, please consider leaving a review on Steam — it’s an enormous support for a solo developer 🙌

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3535111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link