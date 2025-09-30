- 🎶 Audio
- Fixed a bug where the Halloween music would cut off abruptly.
- 🏆 Balance
- Rebalanced rewards in Competitive Mode (rewards are now more generous).
- Improved legendary item drops (higher drop chances).
- 🎨 UI / UX
- Fixed a bug where the Halloween location in the drop window would “go out of frame.”
- Raised booster bubble text for better readability.
- Lowered tutorial hint button slightly for convenience.
- Added a small delay for hover indicators to prevent accidental triggers.
- Fixed multiplier text display - now shows correctly during fade effects.
- 📷 Camera & Indicators
- Fixed a bug with distorted score and stack indicators when using the top-down (90°) camera view.
- ✨ Animations
- Destruction animation now starts faster with no unnecessary delay — giving snappier feedback.
💛 Thank you for all your feedback — it truly helps make HEXA-WORLD-3D better!
If you enjoy the game, please consider leaving a review on Steam — it’s an enormous support for a solo developer 🙌
