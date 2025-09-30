Battle Realms 1.59.3 Released, Available Now!
We want to thank everyone who has participated in the community translation project - too many people to call out everyone. We - Ed, Nico, myself, and others - are always amazed by the passion, love, and support all of you have given to Battle Realms since its launch. While these patch notes are on the shorter side, we really wanted to express just how deeply touched we are by the community.
Jumping into the notes themselves:
Translation Updates
An updated pass has been done to the Italian and Portuguese translations.
For the first time ever, a true team effort by the Vietnamese community, Battle Realms is now available in Vietnamese.
Updated in-game credits to recognize the contributors for the translations.
Lobby, Lag, & Latency
Listening to some of the experiences and feedback, the Lag Kicker was a tad too aggressive throughout gameplay, leading to some unexpected kicks and odd situations, so we’ve tampered down the Lag Kicker’s behavior. When you are the host, the Lag Kicker now:
is still aggressive while in the lobby and will kick players who are lagging out.
will be more lenient towards lagging players once the match starts.
You will still be able to see information about a player’s ping or who is lagging during gameplay.
