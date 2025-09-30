Battle Realms 1.59.3 Released, Available Now!

We want to thank everyone who has participated in the community translation project - too many people to call out everyone. We - Ed, Nico, myself, and others - are always amazed by the passion, love, and support all of you have given to Battle Realms since its launch. While these patch notes are on the shorter side, we really wanted to express just how deeply touched we are by the community.

Jumping into the notes themselves:

Translation Updates

An updated pass has been done to the Italian and Portuguese translations.

For the first time ever, a true team effort by the Vietnamese community, Battle Realms is now available in Vietnamese.

Updated in-game credits to recognize the contributors for the translations.

Lobby, Lag, & Latency