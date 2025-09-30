 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20194468
  • Fixed issue where replay save only worked for the first match
  • Fixed issue where loadouts wouldn't reset after returning to lobby and going into a new game
  • Matchmaking related improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2848111
