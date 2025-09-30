- Fixed issue where replay save only worked for the first match
- Fixed issue where loadouts wouldn't reset after returning to lobby and going into a new game
- Matchmaking related improvements
Hotfix Patch v0.8.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2848111
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update