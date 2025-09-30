 Skip to content
Major 30 September 2025 Build 20194350 Edited 30 September 2025 – 18:39:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome back to TIME COWBOY!

A decent amount has been updated and fixed, or practically redone.

Era 3 Level 1 Sneak Peek

In case you haven't heard, around a couple weeks ago development on Era 3 began.

And so far progress has been going well and I wanted to give a little taste of how this Era will play and look.

You can access the Level after completing Era 2's Final Boss, once you complete it let me know what you think of it in the Discord Server!

Torch Redesign

The Torch has received some much deserved love.

The mediocre melee weapon now turned crowd control melee, lets you attack with Fire Spread and a Higher Damage Output!

Setting an Enemy on fire will spread nearby Enemies on fire, which can set other Enemies nearby on fire, which can even set other Enemies nearby on fire, which can- I think you get the point, hit enemy -> fire spread to others

New Achievements

TIME COWBOY is pretty conservative with it's achievements and I'd like to keep it that way.

Adding more would just devalue the other achievements, especially if they reward you for something basic as just "Kill 2 Enemies with the Revolver".

But in this case, these new achievements reward the player for going above and beyond, when they didn't really need to.

I apologize for the completionists playing now having even more Achievements to... achieve.

Tweaked Levels

While Era 2 was well received, there have been complaints about navigation in this era being harder and at times, completely frustrating.

Which I'd like to apologize for. To make up for it, Levels have now been tweaked to navigate the Player around easily and/or make some sections more easier than others.

Howsabout this, if I make a level that frustrates you, go on Bluesky and @ me with a clip/screen of what you think is unfair or I guess you could suffer in silence, both of which are perfectly reasonable.

Misc.

  • Fixed Tutorial Input Prompts being out of place when using the alternative font

  • Fixed Dark Sand Textures in Level 1,2,4,6 being stretched out

  • Tweaked Hank's Revolver in every cutscene to be cocked or uncocked depending on the context

  • Blood Particles no longer spawn when Player cannot feasibly see them

  • Blood Particles now have a reduced FPS if Player can feasibly see them, but is farther away

  • Projectile Trails are no longer spawned in on <20 FPS

  • Removed Explosion Visual for Crossbow as Players thought it dealt damage

  • Fixed 2 Major Bugs where reloading a level you did not beat and completing it would cause a crash

  • Fixed Player Spawn Rotation in Era 1 Secret Boss Fight

  • Fixed Hank taunting on kills he didn't gain

  • Fixed Hole in Era 2 Level 9

  • Fixed a crash when reloading the level and an Enemy attempts to target an Enemy from the level before

  • Wall Jump Count is reset after grappling

  • Added Endless Mode Base Enemy Cap (30)

  • Added Medieval Enemies to Endless Mode

  • Added Window explaining Level Ranks

  • Added ability to skip waiting for the boss defeat stinger to finish to display Level Rank HUD [Use ESC]

  • Credits now include a thank you to Open Source Projects

And that's all for now! Thank you for reading and playing TIME COWBOY!

