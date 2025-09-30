 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Destiny 2 Megabonk Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20194345 Edited 30 September 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-638-5d38c6e:

- Improvement: Tutorial is a bit tighter: Less dialogs, shorter sections.

- Improvement: “Game paused” & "Waiting for players" is displayed in a modal box when waiting for players. It also displays how many players need to connect in versus matches

- Bug fix: Sandbox mode was called “Endless” in the rich presence

- Bug fix: Can’t close settings or handbook menu when no player is connected

- Bug fix: Fixed a potential issue that could lead to progress loss while the game is running

- Bug fix: Particles are sometimes flying up in the air

- Bug fix: Player in UI got mingled when players connected or disconnected in versus

- Bug fix: Fix potential graphical glitches when resizing the window

- Bug fix: Versus mode could spawn endless-only cartridges (like sales, nether etc)


See you on track!

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 20194345
Windows Depot 2211171
macOS 64-bit Depot 2211172
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link