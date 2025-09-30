This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-638-5d38c6e:

- Improvement: Tutorial is a bit tighter: Less dialogs, shorter sections.

- Improvement: “Game paused” & "Waiting for players" is displayed in a modal box when waiting for players. It also displays how many players need to connect in versus matches

- Bug fix: Sandbox mode was called “Endless” in the rich presence

- Bug fix: Can’t close settings or handbook menu when no player is connected

- Bug fix: Fixed a potential issue that could lead to progress loss while the game is running

- Bug fix: Particles are sometimes flying up in the air

- Bug fix: Player in UI got mingled when players connected or disconnected in versus

- Bug fix: Fix potential graphical glitches when resizing the window

- Bug fix: Versus mode could spawn endless-only cartridges (like sales, nether etc)





See you on track!