30 September 2025 Build 20194301 Edited 30 September 2025 – 18:32:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

"MAA!"

Translation:

Dearest gamers,

We are one month out from the release of The Dream Collector and I must say I am quite astonished at the number of players who are enjoying this strange creation :) I have been watching the streams and gathering data on how people play the game, which has led to several updates (one was just pushed out today) that improve the overall quality of the game and player experience. Thus, I believe a massive THANK YOU is in order for all of you who have taken the time to play, stream, and/or give feedback :)

Thank you for your support and may you stay forever curious.

Sincerely,

Crump

