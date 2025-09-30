 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20194282 Edited 30 September 2025 – 18:32:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where quitting the game caused the savefile to update prematurely.
Now the clock zones of every case will remain locked after the first interaction, preventing the loading of a home scene already completed.

