 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Destiny 2 Megabonk Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20194225 Edited 30 September 2025 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+ More safety checks to protect against having blueprint in your pointer canvas.
+ Fix issue where miner could try to place in a destroyed structure
+ Fixed an issue that would revert your world seed after you set it directly.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3320981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link