30 September 2025 Build 20194119 Edited 30 September 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. The first Chaos Draft season begins on ​October 1, 00:00 UTC​! Season rewards will be accessible upon launch.

  2. The Scholar is back! Complete achievements and claim your rewards!
    (All prior progress remains intact. If you completed achievements during the Scholar’s absence, rewards can be claimed directly.)

  3. Achievement mechanics have been improved: completing a higher-tier achievement will now automatically unlock all preceding achievements (e.g., the "Clear Calamity difficulties with different elemental creature cards" series).

Enjoy the game! ːsteamthumbsupː

