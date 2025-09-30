The first Chaos Draft season begins on October 1, 00:00 UTC! Season rewards will be accessible upon launch.
The Scholar is back! Complete achievements and claim your rewards!
(All prior progress remains intact. If you completed achievements during the Scholar’s absence, rewards can be claimed directly.)
Achievement mechanics have been improved: completing a higher-tier achievement will now automatically unlock all preceding achievements (e.g., the "Clear Calamity difficulties with different elemental creature cards" series).
Enjoy the game! ːsteamthumbsupː
Changed files in this update