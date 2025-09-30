Gear up NIMRODS!

We've got another update for you!



There's a massive change to the economy to try to alleviate some of the grind-related pain points. In particular, we are removing Amethyst Baubles and Wyrdwood. For now, at least. They may come back, in a much improved form. In addition, we're streamlining what currencies are used for what purposes; now, every resource has one system that its clearly tied to, instead of each system using a haphazard combination of all the currencies. Finally, we're removing the cost of unlocking stations and rooms. Now each station and room will be gated behind a particular miniboss.



As part of this economy update, we've moved around a lot of old content that used to be gated behind missions. Now all genes and augments are found in chests instead of requiring that you complete a task to unlock them. This has led to, shall we say, an overabundance of chests on the map. This problem will resolve itself as we release more map updates and slide the chests from their current placements to fill in the new areas.



Also, with a few exceptions, chassis will be found sold by the arms dealer instead of found in chests.



Finally, drone options are unlocked with quests... for now. This isn't intended to be their final resting place!

But that's all technical, and doesn't mean much for players who have already unlocked all the content. So what new content do we have for you?



A flashy new barrel... and a ton of balance changes. The goal for these balance changes were to bring some overperforming guns into line and buff all the augments that are still obviously underperforming after last balance pass.

Changelog

Major Features

New Augment : Bifurcation Barrel Line Twinned Barrel, Bifurcation Barrel, Whirly-Chain Barrel, Endless Chain Barrel, Wheel Launcher, and Thundershed Barrel. Here is a preview of the new augment from one of the tiers. We can't wait to see what kind of crazy builds the community will come up with!



Minor Features

New Toasts and Celebration pop-ups.

Audio

Added a new Miniboss Intro SFX for Chargerrr, Bzz, Bertha, Big Carl, Queen Betty, Sir Beedevere, and Gang Gang.

Added a new Boss Intro SFX for Titannus.

Added a new SFX for Honey Bomb thrown by Bombardier Bees.

Added a new SFX for Dung Ball thrown by Dung Beetles.

Improved the XP pickup sound to be less sharp.

Progression

Massive cost overhaul for Augments, Guns, Drone Abilities, Genes, and more.

Amethyst Bauble and Wyrdwood have been removed from the game.

Mutating now costs Bottle O' Slime instead of enemy kills.

Arms Dealer is now unlocked and accessible by default and no longer needs to be captured.

Gene Layout Station is now unlocked by default after unlocking the Genetics Bay.

Every single Augment, except Tier 1 and 2, can now be found on the map by capturing their crate. They will then appear in the Arms Dealer shop.

Shotgun, Assault Rifle, RPG, and 50 Cal AMR are the only chassis available to purchase by default in the Arms Dealer shop.

AK-47, Optical Carbine, Prototype Gun, and Pulse Rifle can be found on the map by capturing their crate. They will then appear in the Arms Dealer shop.

SMG, GT Ultralite Railgun, Teslion Carbine, Dragonfire Flame Projector, and RYS-30 Plasma Spiral can be unlocked by purchasing the four default guns, such that there are always four non-map guns in the shop at a time.

Bee Gun can be unlocked by defeating Bzz Prime, and no longer requires a purchase.

Hydra Minimissile Swarmer can be unlocked by completing the new "Bomberman" quest and no longer requires a purchase.

Airdrop POI's will no longer appear on the map until the Airdrop Bay has been unlocked.

Gene Capsules will no longer appear on the map until the Genetics Bay has been unlocked.

Drone Crates are removed from the map. Drone Movement, Targeting, and Abilities are now unlockable through Missions:

"Large Circle" and "Nearest to Drone" are now unlocked by default after unlocking the Drone Bay.

Airdrop Bay is now unlocked by defeating the Charrrger miniboss.

Airdrop Scheduler Station is now unlocked by defeating the Queen Betty miniboss.

Airdrop Refinement Station is now unlocked by defeating the Vipress miniboss.

Drone Bay is now unlocked by defeating the Beedevere miniboss.

Gene Upgrade Station is now unlocked by defeating the Dingleberry miniboss.

Character Select Station is now unlocked by defeating the Big Carl miniboss.

Vixen is now automatically unlocked by unlocking the Character Select Station.

Bzz is now automatically unlocked by defeating the Bzz miniboss.

Airdrops will now grant the first craft of its type upon unlock.

Genes will now grant the first quantity of its type upon unlock.

Balance

Map

Adjusted the amount of Adamantine and Firestone Crystals that can be found on the map.

Elder Chaos Grove has been changed to Grand Hive Barrens.

Chassis

Assault Rifle Bullet Damage: 7.2 → 6.5 Rate of Fire: 6.8 → 6.2



AK-47 Distance Damage Falloff ×0.6 at max distance → ×0.5 at max distance. (Worse at longer range.) Magazine Size: 16 → 14



Bee Gun Bullet Damage: 1.6 → 1.3 Magazine Size: 12 → 10 Reload Speed: 1.25 → 1 Penetrations: 10 → 9 Bullet Lifetime: 10 → 7, affecting max range accordingly



Prototype Gun Bullet Damage: 7 → 6 Distance Damage Falloff: ×0.5 at max distance → ×0.65 at max distance (Improved at longer range.) Breakthrough: Armor Piercing Flechettes: Penetrations: +2 → +2.25 Breakthrough: Eureka!: Removed bonus to Rate of Fire Breakthrough: Charging Circuits: Reload Speed: +0.5 → +0.45



GT Ultralite Railgun Rate of Fire 1 → 1.2. (Remember Rate of Fire affects railgun’s charge speed.)



Hydra Minimissile Swarmer Magazine Size: 7 → 6 Reload Speed: 0.5 → 0.45



Shotgun Bullet Damage: 7 → 8

Dragonfire Flame Projector Bullet Damage: 2.25 -> 2.5 RYS-30 Plasma Spiral



Bullet Damage: 50 → 42

Augments

Homing Sight Added ×0.75 Bullet Damage

Transdimensional Ammunition Charger Added +3 Base Magazine Size. (Total of +5 including the +2 from Relativistic Loader.)

Magic Module: Upon a Star Base Reload Speed +0.3 → +0.6 Added ×1.1 Bullet Damage

Planetbuster Mount Added +15% Crit Chance

Tech Module: Containment Field Added ×1.1 Bullet Damage

Electrically Dissuasive Barrel Tesla Chain Targets: 3 → 4 Tesla Carried over per bounce 60% → 75%

Mixed Message Barrel Bullet Damage: x1.2 → x1.25

Accretion Barrel Removed Reload Speed penalty

Ripper Ring Barrel Bullet Damage: x0.72 → x0.8

Death Helix Barrel Added Bullet Count: x1.2

Sniper Barrel Crit Bonus per 0.1 m/s Move Speed sacrificed 11.6% → 13.2%

Eponymous Nimrod's Barrel Removed Crit Damage penalty Crit Chance: -15% → -20%

Explosive Shield Grip Explosion Special Damage 4.1% Special Power → 7.5% Special Power

Runic Grip Bullet Damage: ×1.25 → 1.3

Sleetshatter Magazine Bullet Damage: ×1.17 → 1.22

Earthscorn Tech Effect Size: ×1.17 → 1.28

Bloodfrenzy Magazine Added: The health drain from Hemolytic Magazine is reduced from 0.2 HP/activation to 0.14 HP/Activation.

Adamantine-Plated Spikes Penetration Damage Bonus: +7% → +16%

Tech Splitter Magazine Removed bonus to Split Bullet Damage

Fragmentor Magazine Removed Split Bullet Damage penalty

Ascendant’s Stock Bonus damage from Underbarrel +6% → +8%

Cataphract Stock Reload Speed: ×1.1 → ×1.3

Maverick Stock Stacking Rate of Fire per Armor: ×1.025 → ×1.035

Stockmounted Spectre AI Radius of Dodge Shockwave: 1 → 1.35 Damage of Dodge Shockwave: 1.85% Special Power → 3% Special Power

Stockmounted Vindicator AI Added ×1.12 Bullet Damage

Blade of Truth Added ×1.15 Bayonet Radius

Duality Blade Regeneration duration: 2 → 4 sec Crit Bonus per 0.1 regeneration: +10% → +15%



Boss Trophies

Gang Gang's Bandana Rate of Fire: +96% → +120%



Tunings

Gunny's Notches Airdrop Capacity: +8% → +10%



Changes

Roadmap has been updated.

Special Power scaling has been tuned for more consistent impact across augments.

The way Health Regeneration is displayed is now consistent across descriptions.

Vixen's default genetic has been swapped to Wombat Roll, while Molotov has been moved to the Genie shop.

Performance improvements.

Significant localization improvements across every language.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where Underbarrels didn't gain the full effects from the Earthscorn Tech augment.

Fixed an issue where the Explosion Opacity was no longer updating while adjusting the slider during a run.

Fixed an issue where certain boundary colliders weren't accurate in the map.





Supporter Pack

We’d like to express our gratitude to everyone for your support. Your feedback, enjoyment and even bug reports means the world to us. With this update, we’re introducing a Supporter Pack for anyone who wants to help us even further. Priced at 50% of the current game price ($4.99 USD), it includes cosmetic golden skins for Roobie, Target Dummies, and your Drone.





Thank You! ❤️

We would like to thank each of one you for the amazing support. With each update we aim to make NIMRODS better and better. Without you, NIMRODS wouldn't be what it is today.

We hope you will enjoy this new update and we cannot wait to hear and see the excitement.

If you haven't already, come join our official Discord server so you can show off all your cool bifurcation builds:

