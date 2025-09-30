Uploading one more patch before the final BATTLES map is done. Had to fix a few bugs that got reported on RPG Codex, including one where Widow Demon corpses would reset their frame when you leave the map and return, and another where NIGHTMARE AI would make Carrion Demons try to eat fish underwater, even though fish can't be used underwater. Furthermore, the guitar is now fully scripted and you can play 6 notes with it (currently only for modders).



Also added about 50 new assets, some of which will be used in the new BATTLES map, the rest for modders. To keep the file size small, I removed all the alternate filetypes and high/low quality textures and sounds from the EXTRAS DLC (about 1GB).



If you need the PNG or X files for modding purposes, you can find them on itch:

https://blancaster45.itch.io/brigand-alt-assets



Here's a list of the new objects for modders:

battery, boarded, boardedDoor, boardedHole, boardedFloor, building29, building30, building31, bulkhead, case, church, clock, desk, fenceRusty, fireplace, garage, gasMeter, gasMeter2, goblet, houseFarm, houseNice, houseTiny, houseWood, houseColony, lockers, mainframe, pillbox2, plantPotted, plunger, prisonLounge, prisonBridge, prisonTower, pyramid, radiator, roadblock, rocks, roofRusty, scaffolding1, scaffolding2, scaffolding3, shower2, steps, toolbox, urinal, wallSpikes, whiteboard, workstation



Here's a GIF of the new BATTLES map in progress, which should be ready this week.



Complete list of changes:



SOURCE:

-Fixed bug where corpses of sentients with extra animations would look alive after returning to map.



SCRIPTS:

-Finished scripts for guitar object (for final BATTLES map).

-New scripts to make pine trees with collision tubes (makePine.bsl, makePine2.bsl).

-(NIGHTMARE) Fixed Tio position in Loma Larga when dismissed from party (he was overlapping cig vendor).

-(NIGHTMARE) Fixed bug where demons and hounds would try and fail to eat fish underwater in NIGHTMARE.



RESOURCES:

-New baddie type: ghoulCorrupt (explode with poison gas on death, for final BATTLES map).

-Added 47 new objects to DEFAULT assets, mostly for modders (some used in final BATTLES map).

-Added sound effects for guitar (guitar1.wav to guitar6.wav), and ambWind2.wav ambient sound.

-Added some snowy textures to DEFAULT assets (for final BATTLES map).

-Fixed icons for Boom Plate and Boom Tray, added icon for Guitar.

-(EXTRAS) Added list of objects to Docs folder for modders.

-(EXTRAS) Removed alt file types from EXTRAS (saving 1GB).